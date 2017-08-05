Freese is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres.

He will take a seat with Adam Frazier starting at second base and Josh Harrison moving over to the hot corner. Freese has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, hitting .385 with two home runs over that span, so his hot bat should be back in the mix Sunday against Clayton Richard.

