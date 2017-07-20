Freese is out of Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

He has been extremely patient at the dish of late, with more walks (15) than strikeouts (14) and a .368 OBP over his last 57 at-bats. Unfortunately, when he has swung the bat, he hasn't done much, hitting just .175 with zero home runs over that 21-game stretch. Josh Harrison will start at third base and hit second against righty Jimmy Nelson.

