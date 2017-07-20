Pirates' David Freese: Out of Thursday's lineup
Freese is out of Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.
He has been extremely patient at the dish of late, with more walks (15) than strikeouts (14) and a .368 OBP over his last 57 at-bats. Unfortunately, when he has swung the bat, he hasn't done much, hitting just .175 with zero home runs over that 21-game stretch. Josh Harrison will start at third base and hit second against righty Jimmy Nelson.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...