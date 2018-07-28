Pirates' David Freese: Plates five vs. Mets
Freese went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and two walks in Friday's walkoff win over the Mets.
Freese accounted for all five of Pittsburgh's runs, as he launched a two-run homer in the second, followed by a two-run single in the fifth and a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. After putting up a monster night, he's gone 5-for-16 with two homers and seven RBI in six games following the All-Star break. Freese is slashing .288/.356/.459 through 73 games in 2018.
