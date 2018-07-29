Pirates' David Freese: Playing time picks up
Freese will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Mets.
It's the sixth start in seven games for Freese, whose pathway to playing time opened a little more Saturday when Josh Bell (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Jose Osuna should pick up some starts at first base while Bell is sidelined, but Freese's hot bat and ability to play both corner-infield spots should help his case for maintaining a full-time role. Freese is slashing .364/.462/.727 over his first nine appearances out of the All-Star break.
