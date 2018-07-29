Freese will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Mets.

It's the sixth start in seven games for Freese, whose pathway to playing time opened a little more Saturday when Josh Bell (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Jose Osuna should pick up some starts at first base while Bell is sidelined, but Freese's hot bat and ability to play both corner-infield spots should help his case for maintaining a full-time role. Freese is slashing .364/.462/.727 over his first nine appearances out of the All-Star break.