Freese is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the D-Backs.

Freese has found a bit of rhythm at the plate recently, tallying seven hits in his last 18 at-bats to raise his batting average on the month to .291. The veteran third baseman will likely continue to be a central piece in the Pittsburgh lineup moving forward, though Josh Harrison takes over at the cornerstone Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast