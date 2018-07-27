Pirates' David Freese: Records sixth home run
Freese went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run Thursday against the Mets.
Freese took southpaw Steven Matz deep in the first inning to record his sixth home run of the season. He got the start at third base with a left-hander on the mound, though he has not hit them particularly well through 75 at-bats this season by slugging just .280. He has a decent .275/.339/.431 line across 167 at-bats this season, but hasn't gotten consistent playing time.
