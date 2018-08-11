Freese collected a pair of hits, including a double, in three at-bats against the Giants on Friday.

Since July 26, Freese is batting . 375 with four homers and 16 RBI in 40 at-bats. While he doesn't play every day, he's been more than effective in 2018, slashing .293/.348/.478 in 278 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories