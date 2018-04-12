Freese went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs.

The veteran continued to produce when he gets a chance, and Freese now boasts a .357/.400/.786 slash line with two homers in only 14 at-bats. The Pirates seem committed to using Colin Moran as their starting first baseman, but Freese will get opportunities against left-handed pitching, giving him some value in deeper league and formats with daily transactions.