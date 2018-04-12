Pirates' David Freese: Swats second homer Wednesday
Freese went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs.
The veteran continued to produce when he gets a chance, and Freese now boasts a .357/.400/.786 slash line with two homers in only 14 at-bats. The Pirates seem committed to using Colin Moran as their starting first baseman, but Freese will get opportunities against left-handed pitching, giving him some value in deeper league and formats with daily transactions.
More News
-
Pirates' David Freese: Walks as pinch hitter Monday•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Clear backup at third base•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Goes oppo for first spring homer•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Destined for platoon at 3B?•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' David Freese: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...