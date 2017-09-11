Play

Freese is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Freese has been locked in at the plate to start September, hitting .379/.438/.517 in eight games, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting six of the last seven contests. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will take over at the hot corner, batting sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast