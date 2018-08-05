Freese is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Freese has acted as the Pirates' primary first baseman since Josh Bell (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 28, but manager Clint Hurdle will go with Jose Osuna at the position in the series finale. Expect Freese to re-enter the lineup Monday, when the Pirates kick off a three-game set in Colorado.

