Pirates' David Freese: Walks as pinch hitter Monday
Freese walked in his lone plate appearance during Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.
Freese has only started in one of the Pirates' four games to date, but made the most of the opportunity, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Sunday in the second half of a twin bill with the Tigers. It's likely that Freese will be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he'll settle for the short side of a platoon at third base with Colin Moran this season.
