Pirates' David Freese: Will play third against Nats
Freese will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Nationals.
Freese is hitless in eight career at-bats against starter Stephen Strasburg, along with three walks. The veteran will be making just his eighth start of 2018. He's done well in a reduced role, compiling an .829 OPS in 45 plate appearances.
More News
