Strange-Gordon signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Strange-Gordon opted out of his deal with the Cubs on Tuesday, but he'll land another minor-league contract a day later. While the 33-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis for now, he could serve as an option for the major-league club in the near future with Erik Gonzalez (side) unavailable and Adam Frazier included in trade rumors. Strange-Gordon has hit .259 with two homers, 23 runs, 11 RBI and five stolen bases across 37 Triple-A games to begin the year.