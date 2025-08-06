Santana (3-4) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits over 1.1 innings. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Santana was charged with a blown save after allowing an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, then gave up two more runs in the ninth. In three appearances since David Bednar was traded to the Yankees, the 29-year-old has surrendered seven earned runs and taken two losses. Despite the rough patch, he still owns a stellar 2.57 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB across 49 innings and should remain the primary option for saves in Pittsburgh.