The Pirates claimed Santana off waivers from the Yankees on Tuesday.

Santana was DFA'd by the Yankees on Sunday after posting a 6.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 27.1 innings out of the bullpen. With no minor-league options remaining, the 28-year-old righty will join the Pirates' MLB bullpen, though he will likely only be used in low-leverage situations. Jose Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster.