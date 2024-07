Santana (arm) struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. He gave up two hits and no walks.

Santana was making his third appearance out of the bullpen since he was lifted from a June 24 relief outing versus the Reds after being struck in the right arm by a line drive. He was held out of action for a week and has given up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over four innings through his first three appearances of July.