Pirates' Deon Stafford: Named SAL All-Star
Stafford, 22, went 1-for-2 with a run scored as the starting catcher in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.
Granted, Stafford is a bit older than the other hitters in the Sally League. However, it's worth noting whenever a backstop can display aptitude on both sides of the ball. His bat is certainly better than his glove, as he holds a slugging percentage just south of .400 on the season thanks to 20 extra-base hits in 64 games. He also has taken advantage of hitting in the meat of Low-A West Virginia's order, driving in 30 runs and scoring 39 times. His defense is still developing, as he caught runners at a below-average clip and already has 10 errors this season. Most scouts think he can stick behind the plate though, and if he can continue to display modest power, he should be able to steadily progress through the Pirates' system.
