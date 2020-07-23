The Pirates selected Holland's contract Thursday.
Since he joined Pittsburgh on a minor-league deal over the winter, Holland wasn't added to the 40-man roster until Thursday, but his spot in the big-league rotation had been fairly secure since spring training concluded. He's expected to begin the 60-game season as the Pirates' fourth starter, with his first turn likely to come in Monday's home opener versus the Brewers.
