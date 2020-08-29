Holland (1-2) gave up eight runs on six hits and four runs while striking out eight over five innings in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Three of the hits Holland allowed left the yard, as Jedd Gyorko, Ryan Braun and Jacob Nottingham all took him deep. The 33-year-old Holland saw his ERA inflate to 7.62 with a 1.52 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28.1 innings this season. He's allowed 10 homers across six appearances -- Holland will need to keep the ball in the yard to find success in his next start, currently set for Wednesday versus the Cubs.