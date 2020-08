Holland (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Brewers after allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

The veteran southpaw wasn't overly sharp as he delivered only 54 of his 99 pitches for strikes, but he generated 12 swinging strikes and was able to limit Milwaukee to a solo homer from Jedd Gyorko. Holland has a 6.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 23.1 innings and lines up to pitch during Thursday's doubleheader in St. Louis.