Holland didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw cruised through five scoreless innings before suddenly hitting the wall in the sixth, with Max Kepler's two-run double finally chasing Holland from the game. He tossed 86 pitches (54 strikes) in the outing, and the 33-year-old has been able to give the Bucs some length in the rotation if nothing else. Holland will be an intriguing streaming option in his next outing, scheduled for Saturday at home against the Tigers.