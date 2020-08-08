Holland (0-1) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Tigers after surrendering nine runs on 13 hits over five innings. He had six strikeouts and one walk.

The 34-year-old gave up only one homer through his first two starts, but Detroit went deep off him a whopping five times during Saturday's contest, including four times in his first 12 pitches. The ugly outing leaves him with an 8.27 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 16.2 innings. Holland will look for a rebound performance Thursday at Cincinnati.