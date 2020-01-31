Play

Holland joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Holland will receive a big-league camp invitation as part of the deal and can opt out if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. The veteran spent the majority of the 2019 campaign in the bullpen for the first time in his career and didn't experience much success, struggling to a 6.08 ERA in 84.1 innings with the Giants and Cubs. His ERA has now come in north of 6.00 in two of the last three seasons.

