Pirates' Derek Holland: Signs with Pirates
Holland joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Holland will receive a big-league camp invitation as part of the deal and can opt out if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. The veteran spent the majority of the 2019 campaign in the bullpen for the first time in his career and didn't experience much success, struggling to a 6.08 ERA in 84.1 innings with the Giants and Cubs. His ERA has now come in north of 6.00 in two of the last three seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Whether you're already in a dynasty league or looking to fire one up, these mock drafts will...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, RP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...