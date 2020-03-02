Following the injury to Steven Brault (shoulder), Holland becomes the frontrunner for the team's No. 5 spot in the starting rotation.

He's pitched well in two outings, allowing two runs in 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Aside from 2018, when he compiled a 3.57 ERA for the Giants, Holland hasn't finished with an earned run average lower than 4.91 since 2014. The lefty does have a favorable pitcher's park for southpaws in PNC Park, however.