Pirates' Derek Holland: Spotty debut against Tigers
Holland allowed two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings Sunday. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The lefty is competing with Steven Brault and perhaps Chad Kuhl for the team's fifth starter spot. He surrendered an opposite-field homer on the game's second pitch but then settled down with a solid outing. Holland has an opt-out at the end of spring training if he's not on the team's Opening Day roster. Brault, who has one minor-league option remaining, retired the side in order on eight pitches (six strikes) Sunday.
