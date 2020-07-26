Holland is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran left-hander opens the season as the Pirates' No. 4 starter, but he'll end up taking the fifth game of the season. Holland also lines up to pitch Sunday against the Cubs for a two-start week. He mostly worked out of the bullpen last season between the Giants and Cubs with a 6.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 84.1 innings.