Holland gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in three innings Wednesday. He struck out a pair of batters.

He served up a home run to Carlos Santana. In 2019, Holland surrendered 17 homers in only 68.2 innings for San Francisco, compiling a 5.90 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. The lefty will start one of Pittsburgh's first home games against the Brewers. The team would likely be satisfied with an earned run average somewhere around 5.00 from Holland -- his exact mark over the last five seasons (148 appearances).