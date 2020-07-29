Holland allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings against the Brewers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland showed erratic control, also hitting a batter and advancing a runner on a wild pitch. On the other hand, he generated 15 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches, showcasing some deceptiveness. It was a fairly strong debut with the Pirates for Holland, though he'll draw a tough matchup in his next start on Monday at the Twins.