Holland pitched out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Cubs, working five innings while giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Holland had been lined up to start Wednesday heading into the week, but he ended up shifting to the bullpen after the Pirates brought back staff ace Joe Musgrove (triceps) from the injured list. Making his first start since Aug. 4, Musgrove was pulled after three frames (46 pitches), resulting in manager Derek Shelton calling on Holland to eat some innings. Though Holland wasn't particularly effective during his time on the mound, he at least saved the Pirates' bullpen heading into Thursday's series finale. The Pirates will temporarily require a sixth member of the rotation during Friday's doubleheader, but Holland's 83-pitch relief appearance Wednesday will take him out of the mix for the nod. Instead, Cody Ponce looks like the most likely candidate to make a spot start.