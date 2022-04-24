Castillo will bat leadoff and start in right field Sunday against the Cubs.

The 24-year-old will start in right field the second straight game and could see increased time there moving forward after the Pirates designated Anthony Alford for assignment. It's also the first time batting leadoff for Castillo, who has a .250/.250/.361 slash line with one home run, three RBI and four runs through his first 10 big-league games.