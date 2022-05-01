Castillo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
The 24-year-old started the past four games at shortstop in place of an injured Kevin Newman (groin), but he'll take a seat Sunday with Cole Tucker receiving a look after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Castillo should continue to have an increased role at shortstop until Newman is healthy, but the return of Tucker figures to cut into his playing time a bit.
