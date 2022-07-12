Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Monday against the Marlins.

Castillo has started six consecutive games, though he has been aided by the fact that the Pirates have faced four lefties in that span. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, maintaining a .300 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored across his last 22 plate appearances. Despite his ability to play multiple positions, Castillo may find playing time harder to come by in the near future with Ben Gamel, Jake Marisnick and Kevin Newman all back in the mix.