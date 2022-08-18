Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Peters (back) should be ready to start a throwing program soon, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Peters has already resumed plyometric work since landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 4 with left elbow inflammation, and he looks on the cusp of moving on to the next phase of his recovery program. The Pirates view Peters as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, so once he starts throwing again, he could need around two weeks to complete his progression before he's deemed ready to return from the IL.