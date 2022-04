Peters (2-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Nationals after tossing two scoreless innings, walking two.

Peters has made two relief appearances this season and has come out with the win while hurling two frames in each one. His command wasn't sharp in this one, though, as he only tossed 10 of his 23 pitches for strikes, and in fact, he has posted a 2:3 K:BB so far this season -- albeit on a very limited sample size of four innings.