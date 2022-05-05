Peters allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across 3.1 scoreless innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Peters served as the opener, with Bryse Wilson working behind him in a piggyback appearance. This was the second time that Peters has preceded Wilson in this role, the first coming in a two-inning stint on April 27. The appearance continued Peters' strong start to the season, as he has yet to allow an earned run across 16.2 frames while striking out 13 and walking six.