Peters allowed one walk and did not record a strikeout across two innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Peters has begun the 2022 season in a bulk-relief role for Pittsburgh, regularly working at least two innings in his appearances. However, he drew the start Wednesday, with Bryse Wilson following him. Peters has yet to allow an earned run across 12.1 innings this season, though he has only an 8:5 K:BB. It's possible that the team looks to build him up to a traditional rotation role, but it appears more likely that his appearance to begin the game Wednesday was an effort to get Wilson on track.