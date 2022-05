Peters allowed two hits and struck out two across three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Peters served as the opener and rebounded from the four-run drubbing he received in his last outing. He served as an opener for the third time this season, and he's turned in 8.1 scoreless innings in the role. Peters has a strong 1.83 ERA across 19.2 frames to begin the campaign, though his 15:9 K:BB provides a less optimistic outlook for his future results.