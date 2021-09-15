Peters (1-2) earned the win Tuesday after firing five shutout innings against the Reds. He allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five.

Peters blanked his opponent for the first time this season en route to picking up his first win. The southpaw used just 39 pitches to shut out the Reds on no hits or walks through the first three innings and cruised from there. It's a small sample size, but Peters has been solid in five starts this year, pitching to the tune of a 2.66 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 23.2 innings. The 29-year-old tentatively lines up for a road start Sunday at Miami.