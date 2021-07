Peters was traded from the Angels to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Peters was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll land another spot on a 40-man roster going forward. The southpaw posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 41.1 innings across eight starts at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the year, and he's been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis going forward. Right-hander Kyle Crick was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.