Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Peters will serve as an opener in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh is likely to treat the series finale with the Dodgers as a bullpen day, with Peters being the first pitcher used in his third outing of the season as an opener. He faltered during his most recent relief appearance Sunday against the Reds, serving up four runs while failing to record an out. However, he turned in his best outing of the season the last time he was deployed as an opener May 4, when he struck out four over 3.1 scoreless innings against Detroit.