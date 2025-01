The Pirates signed Stewart to a minor-league contract Thursday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Stewart managed an .840 OPS over 58 games with the Mets in 2023 but fell off to a .622 OPS across 74 contests for them in 2024. The 31-year-old is right at league average with a career 100 OPS+, so he's not a bad depth option on a minors pact.