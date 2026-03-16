Pirates' Dominic Fletcher: Dismissed from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates reassigned Fletcher to minor-league camp Monday.
Fletcher saw action in 12 games in the majors with the White Sox in 2025, but after joining the Pirates on a minor-league pact over the winter, he was viewed as a longshot to break camp with the big club. He'll likely be in line for steady at-bats at Indianapolis but will presumably need an injury or two to hit the Pittsburgh outfield before he gets another chance in the big leagues.
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