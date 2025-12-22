Pirates' Dominic Fletcher: Latches on with Pirates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates signed Fletcher to a minor-league contract Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Fletcher elected free agency back in October after being removed from the White Sox' 40-man roster and he'll now head back to the National League. The 28-year-old has slashed only .233/.280/.325 in parts of three big-league seasons and, even with the Pirates' lack of outfield depth, will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Indianapolis.
