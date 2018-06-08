Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Called up from minors
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Neverauskas has appeared in seven games for the Pirates this season, but hasn't been able to find much success, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in just 6.2 innings of relief. Expect to see him utilized in low-leverage situations while with the club. In a corresponding move, Richard Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort.
More News
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Losing steam in bid for bullpen job•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...