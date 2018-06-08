Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Neverauskas has appeared in seven games for the Pirates this season, but hasn't been able to find much success, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in just 6.2 innings of relief. Expect to see him utilized in low-leverage situations while with the club. In a corresponding move, Richard Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort.

More News
Our Latest Stories