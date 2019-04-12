Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Heads to Triple-A for rehab
Neverauskas (oblique) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Neverauskas began his rehab assignment at High-A Bradenton last week and recorded two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during his two outings. The 26-year-old suffered a left oblique strain in March but appears to be nearing his return.
