Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Losing steam in bid for bullpen job
Neverauskas surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk across one inning in the Pirates' 8-5 loss to the Orioles in Grapefruit League play. "Right now [Neverauskas is] not repeating his delivery," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after the game. "The command isn't where it needs to be to be effective. The fastball command to set up the slider to set up the split or changeup, whichever one he chooses to throw. But he's been behind in counts, and pitches have been elevated."
Neverauskas has been lit up for six runs in six innings this spring, which seems to have damaged his chances of breaking camp with the big club. If Neverauskas is able to right the ship in his subsequent outings and convince the Pirates to keep him in the majors to begin the season, it's still likely that he'll be limited to low-leverage work.
