Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned to Indianapolis
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
The 25-year-old has gotten off to a shaky start out of the bullpen, allowing runs in five of his last six appearances to produce an unsightly 10.80 ERA. Neverauskas will head back to the minors for more work, allowing Enny Romero to join the big-league relief corps.
