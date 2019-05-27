Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis Monday.

Neverauskas appeared in relief on both Saturday and Sunday for the Pirates, pitching a total of 1.2 innings while allowing one hit and two walks. Likely unavailable Monday, the team opted to send Neverauskas to the minors in favor of Alex McRae as they have a doubleheader against the Reds and may be in need of bullpen depth.

