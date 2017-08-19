Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates wanted to add a fresh relief arm to the bullpen after Steven Brault logged four innings in relief Friday. Neverauskas has not pitched since Wednesday and is expected to be available as a long man, at least in the short term. He has a 2.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 48.2 innings with Indianapolis this season. Brault was optioned in a corresponding move.