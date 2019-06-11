Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Promoted to big leagues
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Neverauskas has been shelled for seven runs over 3.1 innings during his time in the big leagues this season, but Pittsburgh will give him another shot out of the bullpen. Alex McRae was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
